× Several Children Bitten By Dog At Oklahoma City Elementary School Playground

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say several children were bitten by a dog while at the playground of an Oklahoma City elementary school.

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Monday, police and emergency crews were called to Fillmore Elementary School on a reported dog attack.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department tell News 4 that there were 28 children on the playground at the time of the alleged attack.

In all, emergency crews believe that nine children were bitten. In all, 12 children were taken to the hospital.

Authorities say there were no critical injuries reported during the incident. Officials believe there are only superficial dog bites and some escape injuries as children were running away from the area.

Investigators say three teachers were on the playground, and one of those teachers was able to tackle the dog to prevent it from going into the school.

The dog, which is described as a possible pit bull mix, is in the custody of Oklahoma City Animal Welfare.