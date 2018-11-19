× Polar Night Sets On Barrow, Alaska: Sun Won’t Rise For Approximately Two Months

BARROW, Alaska (WHNT) — On Sunday (Nov. 18), the town of Barrow, Alaska experienced its shortest day of the year, kicking off with the latest sunrise at 12:39pm.

Just 65 minutes later, the sun set — 1:43pm — and it won’t rise again January 23rd.

That’s 65 days, over two months, of darkness.

Barrow is north of the Arctic Circle, and areas north of the circle experience “polar night” every fall through winter. While civil twilight is still observed during this time, the true solar disk never moves above the horizon, which is why the area experiences “polar night”.

Obviously, it gets cold — really cold — in Barrow during polar night. During November, the average temperature is about 6°F. In December, it’s -1.8°F, and in January, the average temperature is -7.3°F. During the winter months, overnight temperatures can drop to -10 to -20 degrees.