Rams Outlast Chiefs In 3rd Highest Scoring NFL Regular Season Game

LOS ANGELES (KFSM) – Not many times does a game live up to the hype but the Chiefs and Rams certainly did on Monday Night Football.

Los Angeles scored with 1:56 left and then picked off Patrick Mahomes twice in the final two minutes as the Rams survived for a 54-51 win. The 105 points is the fifth most in a NFL regular season game in history.

The Giants and Redskins hold the record for most points ever as they combined for 113 points in 1966.

In a game that you would think little defense was present, it saw both teams score on defense as the Chiefs returned a fumble for a touchdown while the Rams got a fumble return and an interception return for a score by the same player, Samson Ebukam.

The two teams combined for 35 fourth quarter points, 56 first downs, 1,001 yards of offense and 21 penalties.

It was the miscues in the game that eventually settled the score as Kansas City was flagged for 13 penalties for 135 yards and committed five turnovers, all five by Mahomes. The Chiefs’ quarterback did throw for six touchdowns and 478 yards.