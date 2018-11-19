Study Finds Arkansas Has 5th Most Fatal Thanksgiving Traffic

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Thanksgiving week is the most traveled time of year on U.S roads. A new study says Arkansas is the 5th most dangerous state for Thanksgiving travel.
The National Safety Council estimates 433 people will die in car crashes this weekend between November 21-26.
After research comparing data on traffic fatalities in every state from 2012-2016, ASecureLife found that Arkansas ranks in the top 5 for the highest number of fatal car crashes per 100,000 people during November. On average, Arkansas saw a total of 44.2 deaths resulting from November car crashes, according to ASecureLife.
Arkansas was given a D road safety grade from the National Safety Council, pointing out numerous issues such as laws on speeding, helmets, child passengers and more.
Other national highlights from ASecureLife’s study:
- North Dakota ranks as the #1 most dangerous state for holiday travel in 2018.
- Rhode Island ranks the #1 safest state for holiday travel in 2018.
- According to a 2017 AAA report, Tuesday evening was the worst time for road travel near Thanksgiving.
- November traffic fatalities increased between 2015 and 2016, going from 2,780 to 2,998.
- Seven of the 10 most dangerous states on our list have a D or F road safety grade from the National Safety Council.
The National Safety Council has not released it’s official 2017 report yet.