Study Finds Arkansas Has 5th Most Fatal Thanksgiving Traffic

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Thanksgiving week is the most traveled time of year on U.S roads. A new study says Arkansas is the 5th most dangerous state for Thanksgiving travel.

The National Safety Council estimates 433 people will die in car crashes this weekend between November 21-26.

After research comparing data on traffic fatalities in every state from 2012-2016, ASecureLife found that Arkansas ranks in the top 5 for the highest number of fatal car crashes per 100,000 people during November. On average, Arkansas saw a total of 44.2 deaths resulting from November car crashes, according to ASecureLife.

Arkansas was given a D road safety grade from the National Safety Council, pointing out numerous issues such as laws on speeding, helmets, child passengers and more.

Other national highlights from ASecureLife’s study:

North Dakota ranks as the #1 most dangerous state for holiday travel in 2018.

Rhode Island ranks the #1 safest state for holiday travel in 2018.

According to a 2017 AAA report, Tuesday evening was the worst time for road travel near Thanksgiving.

November traffic fatalities increased between 2015 and 2016, going from 2,780 to 2,998.

Seven of the 10 most dangerous states on our list have a D or F road safety grade from the National Safety Council.

The National Safety Council has not released it’s official 2017 report yet.