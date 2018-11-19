× Investigators: Unsafe Speed Causes Fatal UTV Crash That Kills Wister Man, Injures 2 Others

ALBION, Okla. — Unsafe speed was the cause of a UTV crash that killed a 24-year-old Wister, Okla., man, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

It happened on Saturday (Nov. 17) at approximately 9:20 p.m. on private property near Albion, Trooper Darrell Wofford of Troop E said in a report.

Officials say the driver of a 2016 Polaris Ranger, William Wagoner, was traveling on a private gravel road with his two passengers, Brett Mitchell and Travis Brannon, both 23, when the vehicle “departed the roadway to the left.”

Wagoner and Brannon were ejected. The UTV then spun 180 degrees, coming to a rest on the driver’s side.

A report states Wagoner’s condition at the time of the crash was normal, and an unsafe speed is what caused the crash. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Mitchell and Brannon were both taken to Choctaw Nation Hospital in Talihina by private vehicle. Mitchell was treated and released, but Brannon was admitted with arm and leg injuries but was expected to be OK.