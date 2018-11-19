× Washington County Home Destroyed By Early Morning Fire

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A home near the Black Oak community in Washington County was destroyed by fire Monday (Nov. 19).

The fire at 14848 E. Black Oak Road happened about 4:30 a.m. A passer-by called in the fire, and the house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, said Shane Wood, Fire Chief for the Round Mountain Volunteer Fire Department.

“We got here, and it was already on the ground, fallen in,” said Wood.

The fire was contained within about 30-40 minutes, Wood said, but the home was a total loss.

The house was vacant, and no injuries were reported. The house had no power, so a cause has not been determined, Wood said.

Fayetteville, Round Mountain, Elkins and Goshen fire departments responded to the fire.