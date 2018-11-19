× Week Twelve Of The FFN Ten: Chaos Begins

Week one of playoff football typically goes according to plan. As does the second week, for the most part. On a whole, 2018 was no different. But when you examine certain brackets, games and matchups down the road, Friday was a night to remember. Here’s what you need to know in preparation to talk high school football with your friends and family on and around Thanksgiving. Remember to check out all the scores, matchups and brackets here.

Five Takeaways From Week Twelve

No Rematch In 7A Playoffs – Greg Washington was right in predicting a Northside win over Bentonville. The Grizzly defense was stifling all night and allowed just one Tiger offensive TD in a 30-17 win. That sets up a semifinal date with Bryant (who blocked the potential tying field goal to hold off Fayetteville 28-25) and also eliminates the possibility of a Bentonville-North Little Rock 7A title game rematch. You can watch Washington’s prediction by skipping to the 28 second mark of this video. Wolverines Snag 1st Playoff Win – After two straight early exits, Bentonville West finally broke through with a 31-17 triumph over Conway. Will Jarrett and Jadon Jackson are a tough combo to stop, especially at home. The victory sends Bryan Pratt and the Wolverines to North Little Rock for a date with the top ranked Charging Wildcats. Expect a close game–after all, Southside lost to NLR by a tight score of 48-45. Greenwood Coasts In Opener – Rick Jones, Peyton Holt and the Bulldogs rolled to a 35-0 win over Searcy. Just two more victories to repeat as 6A state champions. And the reward for a win over the Lions? How about a date with Sylvan Hills. The sixth seeded Bears were 3-7 in the regular season but pulled off two upsets over Russellville in 2OT and a late win over Marion. The Bulldogs enter the semifinals as a heavy favorite. Four Small School Routs – Ozark shutout Lonoke 34-0 and Shiloh Christian decimated Mena 59-7. Two marquee matchups await as the Hillbillies get Joe T. Robinson at home while the Saints host Nashville at Champions Stadium. Down in class 3A, Booneville beat Walnut Ridge 41-13 and Lamar held off Harding Academy 32-13. The Bearcats now get to host after Camden Harmony Grove knocked off Glen Rose, while the Warriors hit the road for Rison. Down To Two Schools In Oklahoma – Poteau improved to 12-0 with a 36-14 win over Blanchard. The Pirates are into the class 4A final four and take on 12-0 Tuttle. Elsewhere, Vian pulled off a stunning upset over No. 1 Millwood. The Wolverines ran in a touchdown with seven seconds left and pitched a second half shutout for a 27-26 win. The shocking victory ended Millwood’s 39-game win streak. Vian now hosts Adair in the class 2A quarterfinals. The other two area teams remaining fell, as Gore and Stigler both were blown out.

Five Thoughts On Week Thirteen