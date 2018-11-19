× Well-Known Fort Smith Businessman Bill Neumeier Found Dead

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Bill Neumeier, the Fort Smith restaurateur known for Papa’s Pub & Pizzaria and Neumeier’s Rib Room & Beer Garden, has died.

Neumeier died of an apparent suicide according to a Fort Smith Police Department incident report.

Neumeier was best known for a restaurant that still bears his name, Neumeier’s Rib Room & Beer Garden at 424 Garrison Avenue. Neumeier promoted the restaurant as “The Best Damn BBQ in Fort Smith!” He was also known from Papa’s Pub & Pizzaria at 508 Garrison Avenue.

Neumeier started in downtown Fort Smith with Coney Island in 1988. Two years later, he acquired a pizza wagon, which he used downtown. He also began expanding Coney Island, which became Coney Island’s Beer Garden in 1994, according to a history on the Rib Room website.

Within the next few years, the Beer Garden turned to BBQ, expanded to add a stage and live music and sold the pizza wagon. Shortly after, in 1996, Neumeier opened Papa’s on Garrison Avenue.

Coney Island’s was remodeled in 1998 and renamed Neumeier’s Rib Room & Beer Garden. It closed and was renovated again in 2008. The business closed in 2014, but “people still wanted those damn ribs,” the website said.

The Rib Room reopened in 2015.

Neumeier attended Subiaco Academy before going on to the University of the Ozarks.

Papa’s Pub & Pizzeria will be closed Monday (Nov. 19) to honor the life of Neumeier, according to a Facebook post.