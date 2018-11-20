9-Year-Old Girl Killed In Lamar After Accidental Shooting

LAMAR, Ark. (KFSM) — A 9-year-old girl has died following an accidental shooting in Lamar, Arkansas on Saturday (Nov. 17).

The Lamar Police Department and The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office were called to Cabin Creek Ave. in regards to a child with a gunshot wound. Once authorities arrived, they found a 9-year-old Emily Queen had been shot with a .50 caliber rifle.

Police tried to assists Queen at the scene, who was later taken to a hospital in Clarksville where she was pronounced dead.

Lamar Police Chief Gaston Griggs told 5NEWS the shooting was an accident.

The Queen’s dad was in his truck when the rifle discharged, and she was struck by a bullet while standing in their yard.

Chief Griggs says no charges will be filed for the death.

Queen’s father is a volunteer at the Lamar Fire Department and had been employed by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.