BBB Warns Consumers About Fort Smith Online Retailer ‘Proud Americans Supply’

FORT SMITH (KATV) — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is issuing a warning to online shoppers to “exercise caution” when ordering products with the Fort Smith online retailer Proud American Supply.

The BBB claims Proud American Supply has received 57 consumer complaints over the past year alleging customer service, delivery, refund, and exchange issues, according to our Little Rock CNN affiliate KATV. Customers have complained of problems with ordering, paying for or not receiving products and difficulty reaching the business about the status of orders.

According to the BBB, many of the complaints filed in recent weeks have not received a response form Proud American Supply.

The BBB contacted Proud Americans Supply, which now has an ‘F’ rating on the bureau’s website, and has not received a response as of Tuesday (Nov. 20) morning, according to KATV.

To read the complaints against Proud American Supply, click here.