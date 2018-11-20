× Fayetteville Police Investigating Shooting At Apartments On Wedington Drive

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police are investigating a shooting reported at an apartment complex on Wedington Drive.

Fayetteville police were called to Maple Manor Apartments about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday (Nov. 20) for a person suffering from a possible gunshot wound.

The person has been taken to a hospital, according to Cpl. Tiffney Lindley.

Police said they have no suspects at this time, but they are still investigating.

No one is in custody but police are on scene.