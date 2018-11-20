× Fort Smith Elementary On Lockdown As Police, Deputies Search For Sex Offender

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Bonneville Elementary in Fort Smith was put on lockdown Tuesday morning while police searched for a known sex offender in the area who fled from sheriff’s deputies.

Aric Mitchell, public information officer with the Fort Smith Police, said that investigators were pursuing a known sex offender and were assisting with their K9 unit in the search.

Sgt. John Hicks with the sheriff’s office said deputies are looking for Cameron Carlos Santana, 31. He said deputies attempted to pull over Santana for a traffic stop earlier today, but he fled in a black Chrysler 300 before ditching the car and fleeing on foot.

Santana is a Level 2 sex offender, according to Maj. John Miller. Miller said Santana was convicted of sexual assault of a child.

Deputies believe he was in the area of the Woodcrest Park Apartments. The apartment are located about a block northwest of the school.

Zena Featherston-Marshall with the Fort Smith Public Schools confirmed the school was on a precautionary lockdown. Cpl. Anthony Rice with the Fort Smith Police said the school was put on lockdown while police assisted the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office in a search.

