Law Bans Gun Sales To Medical Marijuana Users In Arkansas, But Will It Be Enforced?

ARKANSAS (TB&P) — There have been 6,428 Arkansans who’ve been approved for medical marijuana cards, and if the state’s cultivators and dispensaries were in operation, those cardholders could purchase the drug now.

They wouldn’t, however, be able to purchase firearms legally from a federally licensed gun dealer because marijuana is still a banned controlled substance under federal law. Nor could they legally obtain a firearm from another source.

That’s the law, anyway.

