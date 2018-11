× Oklahoma Man Killed In Franklin County Wreck

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KFSM) — An Oklahoma man was killed Monday (Nov. 19) after crashing into a tree off Interstate 40, according to Arkansas State Police.

Juan Ruiz Lopez, 26, of Stigler died after his car left the highway and struck the tree around 2:28 a.m., police said.

There was a light rain with some fog at the time of the accident, and the roads were wet.