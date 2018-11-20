Police Arrest Seven People Linked To NWA Drug Ring

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Authorities have arrested seven people linked to an alleged methamphetamine ring in Northwest Arkansas.

Investigators with the 4th Judicial Drug Task Force learned Monday (Nov. 19) that several people in Tontitown planned to distribute just under a pound of meth brought in from Tulsa, Okla., according to Kelly Cantrell, spokeswoman for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The task force used two undercover drug buys to arrest two individuals, and later found more than 300 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia at a home linked to one of the suspects, Cantrell said.

The following people were arrested face a litany of charges, ranging from drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia theft of property and simultaneous possession of a firearm and drugs:

Roger Martin, 50, of Gentry

Kenneth Howell, 53, of Springdale

Anita Mann, 35, of Fayetteville

Alfonso Herrera, 39, of Springdale

Cynthia Meadors, 46, of Springdale

Joseph Raniewicz, 37, of Tulsa, Okla.

Ryan Headrick, 33, of Jenks, Okla.

All seven suspects were being held Tuesday (Nov. 20) at the Washington County Detention Center with no bonds set.

The 4th Judicial Task Force consists of investigators from police agencies in Fayetteville, Springdale, Prairie Grove, Lincoln, Farmington, West Fork, Greenland, Johnson, Tontitown, Elkins and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Chaired by Fayetteville Police Chief Greg Tabor, the task force provides initial and follow-up investigation work concerning drug related crimes.

The sheriff’s office, Arkansas Highway Patrol and Tontitown police assisted with the investigation, Cantrell said.