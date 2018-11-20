× Snoop Dogg Earns His Own Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Rapper, actor, entrepreneur, philanthropist and icon Snoop Dogg was honored with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

At the event, which kicked off at 11:30 a.m., the famed entertainer thanked fans, his family, his mentors — from Warren G to Dr. Dre and Quincy Jones, all of whom were in attendance — and God. He also thanked himself.

“I want to thank me for believing in me; I want to thank me for doing all this hard work; I want to thank me for having no days off; I want to thank me for never quitting; I want to thank me for always being a giver, and trying to give more than I receive; I want to thank me for doing more right than wrong; I want to thank me for being me at all times,” he told the large crowd that packed Hollywood Boulevard to witness the occasion.

The multi-platinum artist was praised as a visionary and inspiration to others, while being lauded for his lengthy and impressive career, which has garnered numerous award nominations in multiple mediums.

“You are not just an artist and entertainer, you are a visionary,” Jones said.” You deserve this star on the Hollywood’s Walk of Fame and every other recognition that comes your way.”

Those sentiments were echoed by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

“If there’s anyone who deserves Hollywood’s highest honor, it’s Snoop Doggy Dogg,” Kimmel said. “You crossed over color lines, you crossed over genre lines before almost anyone in hip hop did that.”

After, the star was unveiled, the 2,651st on the famed walk, according to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Snoop Dogg was joined by his wife Shante Broadus and their family.

Born Calvin Broadus Jr. in Long Beach, Snoop Dogg has sold more than 40 million albums since his Nov. 1993 debut Doggystyle. The record-setting album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and sold more than 800,000 copies in its first week.

Since then, Snoop Dogg has gone on to record 17 other studio albums and has been nominated for nearly 20 Grammy awards.

His chart-topping hits include “Gin & Juice,” “Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang,” “Next Episode,” Drop It Like It’s Hot” and “Beautiful.”

A popular entertainer, Snoop Dogg has also gone on to appear in films such as “Soul Plane,” “Starsky & Hutch,” “Training Day,” Half Baked” and “Pitch Perfect 2.”

He’s also the Emmy-nominated executive producer and co-host of the VH1 program “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner,” and has executive produced and hosted other shows, including “Joker’s Wild” on TNT and “Coach Snoop” on Netflix.

The entrepreneur has also made his mark in cannabis culture, co-founding Merry Jane, a marijuana-focused media company.

And he’s a philanthropist who has established his own football league — the Snoop Youth Football League — to provide opportunities in sports for children between 5 and 13 years old.

“Snoop Dogg is one of those people who can do anything. He raps, he acts, he hosts a television show, he cooks, and helps community kids with his philanthropic work,” Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a news release. “He is a man of the ages and we welcome him to our Hollywood Walk of Fame.”