Spice Up Your Thanksgiving Turkey With Flamin’ Hot Cheetos

ARKANSAS — Bored with the traditional Thanksgiving turkey? Reynolds, the company that makes kitchen foil and other kitchen supplies, thinks you should spice up your bird with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

There’s a recipe for ‘Flavor Blasted Turkeys‘ on Reynold’s website that entails covering your turkey in the spicy snack.

The company is also suggesting to substitute Cool Ranch Doritos or Funyuns if you think Flamin’ Hot Cheetos will make your bird too hot.