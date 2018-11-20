Standoff Ends After FSPD Use Tear Gas To Arrest Armed Suspect

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A standoff between authorities and an armed male in Fort Smith ended after tear gas was used to remove the man from a home.

According to the Fort Smith Police Department PIO Aric Mitchell, the standoff happened where Churchill Rd and Division St meet in Fort Smith.

Mitchell told 5NEWS residences near the home heard gunshots fired around 5:30 p.m., officers arrived on scene shortly afterward.

Following a nearly two and a half hour standoff, officers were able to arrest the man after using tear gas inside the home.

The identity of the male suspect has not been released yet, and it’s unclear if there were any injuries from the incident.

Check back for updates as police release more information.