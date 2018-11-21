Arkansas Judge Suffers Minor Injuries After Attack In Court

FORREST CITY, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a circuit court judge in eastern Arkansas suffered minor injuries after he was attacked by a defendant in the courtroom.

St. Francis County Sheriff Bobby May says Circuit Judge Richard Proctor was presiding over a hearing Tuesday morning when the defendant, 23-year-old Monjobius Clark, attacked him. May tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that authorities don’t know what prompted the attack.

The sheriff says it took several deputies to pull Clark off the judge. He says Proctor suffered bruises and an injury to his lip, and paramedics treated him at the courthouse.

Clark had been booked Monday in the St. Francis County jail on a charge of aggravated assault upon a certified law enforcement officer or an employee of a correctional facility.