Arkansas Native Wins ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Title

LITTLE ROCK (THV) — Bobby Bones, a radio host and native Arkansan, took home the mirror-ball trophy on “Dancing With the Stars” Monday night.

Bones and professional dance partner Sharna Burgess were declared the winners, beating the other three finalists Alexis Ren (with pro Alan Bersten), “Harry Potter” star Evanna Lynch (with pro Keo Motsepe) and Disney Channel star Milo Manheim (with pro Witney Carson).

Bones was emotional in his interview with host Tom Bergeron after the winner was announced.

“Thank you to the people, and thank you to Sharna, who made all this possible,” Bones said.

Bones’ last dance with Burgess was the cha cha to the MC Hammer classic “U Can’t Touch This.” It even included Bones donning MC Hammer-style pants. The couple earned a perfect score from the judges in the freestyle round.

Bones was born in Hot Springs and raised in Mountain Pine. He’s best known for his nationally syndicated radio show “The Bobby Bones Show,” which is broadcast out of Nashville.

