Armed Man Who Robbed Fayetteville White Oak Station Subject Of Police Search

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayeteville Police are searching for a man who they say robbed a convenience store early Wednesday (Nov. 21).

According to a dispatcher with the Fayetteville Police, a man walked into the White Oak Station at Crossover Road and Joyce Boulevard in Fayetteville about 2:48 a.m.

The man showed a gun and demanded money and cigarettes, the dispatcher said. He left with about $320 and six packs of cigarettes.

Police said the man was last seen fleeing on foot along Joyce Boulevard.

The suspect is described as a white male, clean-shaven, in his late 20s. He was wearing a black hoodie zipped all the way up and with the hood up, as well as a white shirt, dark pants and black shoes. The man was carrying a semiautomatic pistol with a black frame and silver slide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fayetteville Police Department, or the Northwest Arkansas Crimestoppers at (479) 790-TIPS. Those who call Crimestoppers may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.