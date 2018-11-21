Arrest Made In Fatal Stabbing Of Woman, Child In Hot Springs

Hot Springs police arrested a 46-year-old female after she admitted to fatally stabbing a woman and child and attempting to set a house on fire Wednesday morning.

Melissa Galey of Hot Springs was taken into custody after police found Wanda Self, 71, and Megan Galey, 8, dead inside a home in the 2200 block of Lakeshore Drive at approximately 7:30 a.m. Authorities said both victims appeared to have multiple stab wounds.

As officers searched the inside of the home, Melissa, covered in blood, climbed out from underneath the home. Police said the area where she exited appeared to have been set on fire.

Melissa admitted to the murders and attempted arson, telling police she had been planning the incident for a week.

She is being held at the Garland County jail on a zero bond.