Charges Dropped For Suspect In Alleged Lincoln Machete Attack

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Prosecutors have dropped a battery charge against an Elkins man accused of attacking another man with a machete in January.

Donald Stringfield, 29, pleaded not guilty in March to wounding a man with a machete after a skirmish at the man’s house.

Washington County prosecutors asked a judge to dismiss the felony charge due to “an insufficiency of evidence,” according to court documents.

The man said Stringfield and Jason McCoubrey, 24, came to his girlfriend’s home Jan. 18 with machetes and threatened to kill him, according to a preliminary arrest report.

The man said Stringfield and McCoubrey chased him through the house, where they eventually cornered and attacked him. He said he managed to escape to a neighbor’s house and call police.

Police noted the man had a two-inch gash on his head down to his skull, lacerations on his back and face, and that his face was swollen in knots, according to the report.

McCoubrey, who also pleaded not guilty to first-degree battery, has a trial set for Dec. 14 in Washington County Circuit Court.