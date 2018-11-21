Don’t Feel Like Cooking? Restaurants Open On Thanksgiving Day 2018

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Looking to skip the cooking and doing any dishes this Thanksgiving? Here are some restaurants where you can still grab a meal on Turkey Day.

Applebee’s Applebee’s in Rogers will be open on Thanksgiving from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. The locations in Springdale and Fort Smith will be closed.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cracker Barrell offers a homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Meal starting at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Golden Corral Golden Corral will have a Thanksgiving holiday buffet Thursday. Locations at Fort Smith and Rogers will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Golden Corral in Fayetteville will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Furr’s Fresh Buffet Furr’s Fresh Buffet is offering a Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

KFC Ditch the traditional turkey for a bucket of chicken this Thanksgiving. Not all locations will be open for the holiday, do call ahead.

McDonald’s Many McDonald’s will be open and ready to serve holiday travelers on Thanksgiving.

Mimi’s Cafe Mimi’s Cafe in Rogers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., serving a traditional Thanksgiving meal starting at 11 a.m.

Village Inn Thanksgiving hours for Village Inn are 6 a.m. to midnight.

Waffle House Does Waffle House ever close? All Waffle House restaurants are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

