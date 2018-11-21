Don’t Feel Like Cooking? Restaurants Open On Thanksgiving Day 2018

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Looking to skip the cooking and doing any dishes this Thanksgiving? Here are some restaurants where you can still grab a meal on Turkey Day.
- Applebee’s
- Applebee’s in Rogers will be open on Thanksgiving from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. The locations in Springdale and Fort Smith will be closed.
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
- Cracker Barrell offers a homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Meal starting at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
- Golden Corral
- Golden Corral will have a Thanksgiving holiday buffet Thursday. Locations at Fort Smith and Rogers will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Golden Corral in Fayetteville will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Furr’s Fresh Buffet
- Furr’s Fresh Buffet is offering a Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- KFC
- Ditch the traditional turkey for a bucket of chicken this Thanksgiving. Not all locations will be open for the holiday, do call ahead.
- McDonald’s
- Many McDonald’s will be open and ready to serve holiday travelers on Thanksgiving.
- Mimi’s Cafe
- Mimi’s Cafe in Rogers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., serving a traditional Thanksgiving meal starting at 11 a.m.
- Village Inn
- Thanksgiving hours for Village Inn are 6 a.m. to midnight.
- Waffle House
- Does Waffle House ever close? All Waffle House restaurants are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.