Don’t Feel Like Cooking? Restaurants Open On Thanksgiving Day 2018

Posted 4:48 pm, November 21, 2018, by

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Looking to skip the cooking and doing any dishes this Thanksgiving? Here are some restaurants where you can still grab a meal on Turkey Day.

  • Applebee’s
    • Applebee’s in Rogers will be open on Thanksgiving from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. The locations in Springdale and Fort Smith will be closed.
  • Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
    • Cracker Barrell offers a homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing  Meal starting at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
  • Golden Corral
    • Golden Corral will have a Thanksgiving holiday buffet Thursday. Locations at Fort Smith and Rogers will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Golden Corral in Fayetteville will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Furr’s Fresh Buffet
    • Furr’s Fresh Buffet is offering a Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • KFC
    • Ditch the traditional turkey for a bucket of chicken this Thanksgiving. Not all locations will be open for the holiday, do call ahead.
  • McDonald’s
    • Many McDonald’s will be open and ready to serve holiday travelers on Thanksgiving.
  • Mimi’s Cafe
    • Mimi’s Cafe in Rogers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., serving a traditional Thanksgiving meal starting at 11 a.m.
  • Village Inn
    • Thanksgiving hours for Village Inn are 6 a.m. to midnight.
  • Waffle House
    • Does Waffle House ever close? All Waffle House restaurants are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.