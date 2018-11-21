Father Speaks Out After Two-Year-Old Suspicious Death Investigation Continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN BUREN (KFSM) -- A father is speaking out as Van Buren police investigating the death of his two-year-old girl.

Police say Olivia Soto was found dead at her mother's home in Van Buren four days after her second birthday. Oliva's father tells 5NEWS her death was a homicide.

As police wrap up the investigation, Jose Soto is looking for justice and says his daughter was the light of his life.

"It was my only daughter that I had," Jose says.

In Jose's home in Fort Smith, pictures of Olivia are spread out.

"Her birthday was November 4, which was a Saturday, then her mother came for her Sunday, and that was the last time I saw her."

On November 8 a family member inside of the mother's Van Buren home called 911, Olivia was unresponsive.

Police aren't saying much besides they are investigating her death as suspicious. Jose told 5NEWS her autopsy report shows she suffered a fractured skull. He says he won't give up until the suspicious circumstances surrounding his little girl's death are answered.

"I'm just waiting on the detectives and people behind the investigation because I want justice on this, I want this to be an end."

Police say they have questioned Olivia's mother and stepfather, neither have been arrested or charged in connection with her death.

Check back for updates as police release more information.