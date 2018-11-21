Fayetteville Man Arrested After Using “Let Go” App To Steal Laptop At Gunpoint

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A man was robbed at gunpoint while trying to sell his MacBook Air over the “Let Go” app in Fayetteville.

Patrick Jones Jr., 18, has been arrested for the robbery.

FPD says the robbery occurred in the parking lot of the Wal-Mart at 3919 N. Mall Ave in Fayetteville. A Fayetteville officer made contact with Olaf Vining who stated he met Jones in the parking lot to sell his MacBook Air for $500 through the app “Let Go.”

A police report says Jones Jr. looked over the computer, pulled a black semi-automatic handgun out of his front hoodie pocket and pointed it at the Vining. Vining then said, “come on man,” and then Jones replied, “it’s like that.”

Jones then got into a white Ford Mustang and left the parking lot.

Fayetteville officers traced Jones’s license plate to an address at N. Hidden Creek Dr. in Fayetteville, where they located Patrick Jones Jr.

Jones admitted to police that he stole the MacBook and that he pointed the gun at Vining. Officers located the computer at his home, but have not found the handgun used in the crime.

Jones was placed under arrest for aggravated robbery, theft of property, and transported to the Washington County Detention Center. He is being held on a $5k bound.