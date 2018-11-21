× Fire Damages Home Under Renovation In Rogers

ROGERS (KFSM) — Rogers firefighters spent much of early Wednesday morning battling a blaze at a house undergoing renovation.

The house, located at 1907 S. 15th Street, was severely damaged in the fire, which started about 3:49 a.m. Firefighters said the brick structure was fully engulfed when they arrived.

No one was inside the home when it caught fire, and no injuries were reported, firefighters said.

The house was undergoing some sort of remodeling project, firefighters said, but no cause for the fire has been determined yet.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.