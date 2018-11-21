× Former Fayetteville Art Teacher Sentenced For DWI

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A former Fayetteville High School art teacher served one day in jail for driving while intoxicated last spring.

Katherine Russell, 35, pleaded guilty earlier this month in Washington County Circuit Court to misdemeanor DWI.

Judge Mark Lindsay gave her a 90-day sentence in the county jail, with 89 days suspended and credit for one day of time served.

Russell also paid more than $600 in fines and court fees.

Russell, who resigned in April after her arrest, was pulled over at Wedington Drive and Sag Avenue, according to a Fayetteville police report.

Russell agreed to complete a sobriety test, and her results were consistent with an intoxicated person, according to the report.

Officers also found six pills of the Australian form of Ritalin, which is not sold in the United States.