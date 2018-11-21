Fort Smith Police Issue Arrest Warrant For ‘Porch Pirate’ Suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith Police announced they have issued warrants for two suspects wanted in connection with the theft of packages caught on a home security camera.

Police said a warrant has been issued for John Michael Carlisle Clement, who they believe is the man seen in the video released Wednesday (Nov. 20). In the video, a man can be seen taking packages from the front porch of a Fort Smith home and loading them into a car before the car speeds off.

Police later identified the car as a Kia Optima owned by Kimberly Husman, who they say may be with Clement.

Anyone with information on the two suspects or the vehicle is asked to call the Fort Smith Police Department at (479) 709-5100 or the River Valley Crimestoppers at (479) 78-CRIME. Those who call Crimestoppers may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.