× Jones Paces Arkansas Past Montana State

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Mason Jones buried a 3-pointer just seconds into the game and Arkansas never looked back.

Jones led Arkansas with 18 points, including 5-of-7 from 3-point range, as the Razorbacks won their third straight game as they coasted past Montana State 90-68 inside Bud Walton Arena.

The Razorbacks (3-1) saw all five starters finish in double figures, including 16 points from Daniel Gafford who went a perfect 8-of-8 from the field and pulled down seven rebounds. Jalen Harris finished with his first double-double of the season as he had 11 points and 11 assists compared to just one turnover.

Montana State (1-5) was able to prevent being blown out thanks to Tyler Hall as he poured in a game high 29 points and hit seven 3-pointers.

Arkansas will host UT-Arlington on Friday inside Bud Walton Arena.