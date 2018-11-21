Locations In NWA & The River Valley Serving Free Thanksgiving Meals

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Local organizations based in the River Valley and NWA are giving back to those in need this Thursday (Nov. 22) with free Thanksgiving meals.
Here’s a list of the places offering a free Thanksgiving meal in our area on Thursday:
- 7hills Homeless Center at 1832 S. School in Fayetteville. Serving meals starting at 11:30 a.m.
- First United Methodist Church at 307 W. Elm St. in Rogers. Serving meals starting at 12 p.m.
- Community Rescue Mission at 310 N. F St. in Fort Smith. Serving meals from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Genesis Church at 205 M.L.J. Jr. Blvd. in Fayetteville. Serving meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Midland Heights United Methodist Church at 3500 N. Sixth St. in Fort Smith. Serving meals starting from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Salvation Army at 219 W. 15th St. in Fayetteville. Serving meals from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Salvation Army at 3305 SW I St. in Bentonville. Serving meals from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Salvation Army at 301 N. 6th Street in Fort Smith. Serving meals from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.