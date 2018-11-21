× Staff Member Robbed, Possibly At Knife Point, Outside Arkansas Union, UA Police Say

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A staff member was robbed outside the Arkansas Union on the University of Arkansas campus early Wednesday, and University of Arkansas Police say the suspect may have used a knife during the altercation.

Police said the staff member reported an aggravated robbery about 2:50 a.m. outside the Arkansas Union, located near the center of campus.

The suspect was described as a black male, about 25-30 years old, with short, curly hair. He was wearing a red sweatshirt with black sleeves, as well as blue jeans. He was also wearing a white t-shirt that had been ripped from the altercation with the victim, police said.

Police said the suspect was possibly armed with a knife and was last seen running west on Maple Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call UAPD at (479) 575-2222.

UAPD warns anyone against walking alone across campus at night. Those who need an escort can contact Razorback Patrol Escort Service or Safe ride. Razorback Patrol is available from 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and can be contacted at (479) 575-5000 or by texting (479) 575-2222. UA Safe Ride is available on campus only Monday and Tuesday from 10:30 p.m.-1 a.m. and anywhere in Fayetteville Wednesday through Saturday from 11 p.m.-3 a.m. Safe Ride can be contacted by calling (479) 575-SAFE (7233).