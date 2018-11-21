× Three Springdale Residents Involved In Wreck Near Sallisaw, Oklahoma

SALLISAW (KFSM) — Two men and an 11-year-old child from Springdale were involved in a one-vehicle wreck near Sallisaw, Oklahoma, on Tuesday (Nov. 20).

According to a report from Troop C of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Khaleel Rose, 21, of Springdale was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe on Interstate 40 westbound about two miles east of Sallisaw in Sequoyah County when he lost control of the vehicle about 2:57 p.m.

The Tahoe struck the side of a semi, then departed the roadway to the left and rolled twice, coming to rest on its wheels. Rose was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, the report said. He was taken by Lifeflight to St. Francis Tulsa hospital, where he was admitted with head and internal injuries. He was stable when he was admitted, according to the report.

One passenger in the SUV, Oscar Sealy, 34, was not injured in the crash. The other passenger, an 11-year-old boy, was also Lifeflighted to St. Francis, where he was admitted with a head injury. He was also listed as stable, the report said.

Troopers said the accident is still under investigation.