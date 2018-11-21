Weather: Thanksgiving & Black Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Great weather is expected for Thanksgiving with rain chances returning for Black Friday. Temperatures on Thanksgiving will be near 60º with mostly sunny skies.

Cloud cover will return to the area from the west late-day on Thanksgiving with rain chances picking up for Friday.

Cloudy skies will be the rule for Black Friday doorbusting shoppers but rain will pivot into the area around 9am and continue into the afternoon. Rain should be moving out of our region by around 5pm Friday.

Nice weather is expected for Saturday with a stronger cold front on Sunday with highs falling into the 40s.

Colder than normal weather will continue for the upcoming week.

-Garrett