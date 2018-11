× Black Friday Rain Shower Timeline

We’ll be dodging a few light rain showers through Black Friday, especially in the late morning and early afternoon.

Friday Rain Timeline

On-and-off light rain showers will move through on Friday, peaking in the late morning and early afternoon.

8AM

12PM

Rainfall totals will be light and most likely under a quarter of an inch.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS TEMPERATURES – Thursday Night / Friday Morning

RIVER VALLEY TEMPERATURES – Thursday Night / Friday Morning

-Matt