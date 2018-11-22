× Black Friday Shoppers In Fort Smith Out To Find The Best Deals

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Just after 5 p.m. on Thursday (Nov. 22) stores across the area kicked off their Black Friday sales.

Many families put away the turkey and headed out to the excitement of Black Friday shopping.

Analysts predict Black Friday to do well this year and launch the holiday season sales into the $1 trillion mark for the first time ever.

“Thanksgiving was good. We rushed through it and ate and then we left,” said Black Friday shopper Lisa Bonser. “Michael’s, not so bad. J.C. Penney’s was crazy with people all over the place.”

Some stood in line for hours.

“It was crazy. I had been in line for an house inside just trying to get this one t.v.” said Best Buy Black Friday shopper Shana Grubis.

With many stores like Walmart adding more check out counters and a map to their store online, shoppers felt better prepared in executing their hunt for a good deal.

Even though Black Friday is geared towards checking items off of your Christmas list, every year it seems more and more people use the deals offered on Black Friday to shop for themselves.

“We got a t.v. and some soundbars,” said Best Buy Black Friday shopper Caleb McGowan. “It was originally $279.00. I got it for $119.99.”

Caleb McGowan brought his brother Kyle McGowan to Best Buy in Fort Smith to share in the shopping experience. Both brothers said they made it out of the store with a good deal in tow.

“I got a Vizio 70 inch and I got it for $750,” Kyle Mcgowan said.

Originally the price of the t.v. was a bit higher he said.

“I believe it was $1,200.”

Giant retailers have noticed the extra interest with store like Walmart buying more products this year to keep shoppers satisfied.