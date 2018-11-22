Booneville’s Unstoppable Defense Overbears Competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOONEVILLE (KFSM) - The tradition of winning is continuing for the Booneville football team - and the box scores show it.

This season, the Bearcats have outscored their opponents by more than four times, racking up 565 points while the defense has held the competition to just 135.

"If you can put it all together - our offense is designed to keep the ball and run the clock, and then our defense - if they can come out and make those stops and we get the ball back then that's huge," explained head coach Scott Hyatt.

The defensive unit has put together four shutouts on the season and seven games with the competitor scoring a touchdown or less. They've also had 684 total teams tackles - that's 52.6 a game - and they don't seem to be letting up any time soon.

"They've worked hard to get to this point. They're very physical. They play fast. They play hard," Coach Hyatt mentioned. "I think we've had 25 interceptions this year so that's something pretty special right there."

The success has been found through the fundamentals:

"Coach just keeps us ready and watching film, helping us with route concepts, plays, everything, technique," mentioned safety Michael Hesson.

But also from bonding together as brothers.

"It's like my family really," defensive lineman Noah Reyes said. "Everybody's together always. It's great."

"Everyone working as a team. We all come together as one," linebacker Cam Brasher added. "During practice, we just keep working hard and we show it on the field."

With one of the fastest offenses in the 3A coming up on Friday night, the group isn't backing down on big goals.

"I'm hoping defense comes out and shuts them out and we get a defensive score," Brasher wished.

Which doesn't seem all too out of reach for the boys in purple primed to go all the way.

Booneville will host Harmony Grove in the quarterfinals of the 3A state playoffs on Friday at 7:00pm.