Fayetteville Salvation Army Feeds Hundreds A Thanksgiving Feast

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Thanks to the generous heart of volunteers, hundreds of people in our area were able to enjoy a hot meal.

The Salvation Army in Fayetteville and Genesis Church partnered together to make sure that no one missed out on the Thanksgiving feast.

"Every Thanksgiving there are several folks in our community that don't have a place to go," Capt. Joshua Robinett said. "That doesn't necessarily mean they are homeless, but maybe they are just lonely and they want to have a meal with somebody."

Marv Wiseman has only been in the area for a couple of years, but he said he believes it's important to take the time to give back to others in your community.

"The Salvation Army and their tie with Genesis Church here and the feeding and dinner opportunity in Bentonville, it doesn't get much better than this in terms of having an opportunity to assist a number of people so we are just glad to be a part of it," he said.

He said serving lunch put into perspective how lucky he is to have a guaranteed place to go every holiday.

"It is just one of those things that is terrific to know that they have a good Thanksgiving dinner," he said.

This meal not only blessed those who were serving, but also those who had a meal to eat. Joey told us that he is thankful for what the Salvation Army has done in his life. Not only on Thanksgiving, but every day.

"If it wast for them I would be under the bridge dead somewhere with a bottle in my hand. I'm thankful that they are giving me a second chance," he said.

The Salvation Army said between Fayetteville and Bentonville they will feed about 600 hundred people. They also packaged meals to send to first responders in the area who are working on Thanksgiving.