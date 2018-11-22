× OK: Beloved Teacher Dies In Car Crash On Hwy 64

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) — A woman died in a crash Thursday (Nov. 22) afternoon in Sequoyah County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).

Sherry Cawhorn Christopher, 68, from Roland, Oklahoma, was pronounced dead at Sparks Hospital in Fort Smith, Arkansas, from injuries as a result of the accident, according to an OHP report.

The passenger, Thomas Christopher, 66, also from Roland, was treated and released from Sparks Hospital, according to OHP.

The incident happened on U.S. Highway 64, about a mile west of Muldrow.

OHP states that Sherry Christopher, 68, was driving east on Highway 64 and departed the left side of the road, overcorrected to the right, came back on the road and eventually left the roadway, again, overturned and was ejected from the 2004 Oldsmobile SUV.

The report states that neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt.

According to social media reports, Sherry Christopher was a Muldrow High School science teacher, and former students were stunned to hear of her passing.

“A teacher that so many adored,” wrote Tanner Youngblood, “you had one of the best impacts on me. I will never forget you Mrs. Christopher.”

Another former student said, “she was my favorite teacher.”

In March of this year, Sherry was Muldrow High School Site Teacher of the Year.

She was also one of 18 educators named as a winner in the Shell Science Lab Challenge.