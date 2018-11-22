Saints, Scrappers Meet For Spot in 4A Semifinals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) - Over the years, Shiloh Christian has had more than a few quarterfinal playoff games to remember.

"Playing during Thanksgiving week at Shiloh has been a really big deal," Saints coach Jeff Conaway said. "We’ve had some really interesting games over the past years. The Junction City game"

That contest came in 1999 when Gus Malzach was the head coach. Shiloh Christian trailed by 24 points after a quarter but the Saints marched back to win 70-64 en route to a state championship.

"The Nashville game in 2009 that was a huge memory for lots of folks in the area," Conaway said.

Nine years ago, the Saints fell behind Nashville 35-0 in the second quarter before mounting a huge rally to win 51-49. That propelled Shiloh Christian to the state title, the most recent championship for the Saints.

The Saints will get another shot at the Scrappers on Friday night as No. 6 ranked Nashville comes to Champions Stadium.

"Nashville’s very athletic," Shiloh Christian senior Jaret Russ said. "They’ve got a dangerous offense and a very solid defense but I think we’ll match up really well against them."

"They’re extremely fast," Conaway added. "They’re very athletic, they’ve got a lot of speed at every position and they’re well coached."

Shiloh Christian and Nashville have combined to win 13 state championships but have met just three times in history. The Saints lead the all-time series 2-1 heading into Friday's quarterfinal match up.