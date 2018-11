Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A weak storm system will be moving into Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma for Black Friday. The better rain chances last from 8AM until 4PM.

The showers will be scattered and light. Do not expect constant rain throughout Friday, but instead the on-and-off variety.

RAINFALL TOTALS FRIDAY: Mainly under 0.25"

Temperatures will be much cooler thanks to the extra cloud cover.

The next two chances of rain will be Sunday afternoon and some in the middle of next week Wed-Thu.

-Matt