× Two Arrested After Police Chase In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Two people were arrested Thursday (Nov. 22) after a police pursuit ended near South 18th and E streets.

A Fort Smith police officer noticed a car with a fake license plate and tried to pull it over, but the driver sped off, according to Sgt. John Hicks with the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office.

A passenger jumped out of the car and ran off, but police caught him soon after, Hicks said.

The vehicle eventually stopped and the driver was arrested.

Police found a 9mm pistol, meth and marijuana inside the car, Hicks said.

No other details were immediately available.