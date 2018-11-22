× WATCH: Sunny And Warm Thanksgiving

A high pressure system will keep the sunshine around and keep temperatures slightly warmer than normal. Rain returns to the forecast on Black Friday. Cooler than normal weather is back in the forecast at the beginning of next week.

Afternoon high temperatures will feel slightly warmer than normal.

Southerly winds will continue to usher in warm air. Mid-day weather will be sunny and in the 50s.

If you're travelling nearby, the weather looks great. The main travel concerns is in the Pacific Northwest with rain and cold weather in the Northeast.

-Sabrina