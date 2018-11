Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) -- Plenty of the Black Friday happened Thursday (Nov. 22) with stores opening early, but people are still lining up to snag some deals Friday (Nov. 23).

Bass Pro Shops is one retailer in Rogers where people lined up hoping to find some good deals. 5NEWS talked with store manager Reed Tucker who said they're staffed to deal with the crowds, they're offering perks for shoppers and it's a day he enjoys because it's a team effort to make sure shoppers needs are fulfilled.