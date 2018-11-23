× Body Found in Lake Ludwig Identified

CLARKSVILLE (KFSM) – A body found in Lake Ludwig on September 21st of this year has been identified.

The body of 67 year old Clarksville resident Bobby Eugene Robbins was discovered by a fisherman at Lake Ludwig, who then called police. When authorities arrived they also located an unattended vehicle, but it is unclear if that vehicle belonged to Robbins.

The body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab where his death has officially been listed as an accidental drowning.