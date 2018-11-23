Fort Smith PD: Arrest Warrants Issued For Package Thieves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) -- The search continues Friday (Nov. 23) morning for the people accused of stealing packages off the porch of a Fort Smith home.

Police say they have warrants issued for the arrests of John Clement and Kimberly Husman.

A security camera video shows the theft, which happened on Wednesday on South "O" Street near Hendricks Boulevard.

Husman owns a gray Kia Optima, which can be seen in the surveillance video

If you have any information that can help police you are asked to call the River Valley Crimestoppers at 78-CRIME.

Any information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.