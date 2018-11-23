Fire Destroys Home On Thanksgiving Day

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — A home is declared a total loss after catching fire on Thanksgiving Day, according to the Beaver Lake Fire Department (BLFD).

Around 11:30 a.m., Nov. 22, BLFD, Rocky Branch, Hwy 94E, Avoca Fire were dispatched to assist the Piney Point Fire Department put out the fire at the 17100 block of Timberlake Trail, which is located on Beaver Lake — just outside of Rogers.

Fire crews reported seeing heavy smoke from the roof, and were able to get the fire under control. The home has significant damage and while it’s still standing, it’s a complete loss.

People inside the home got out safely and no injuries were reported, fire crews said.

The cause is under investigation, according to BLFD.

It took more than five hours to complete extinguished the fire.