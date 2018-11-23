× TX: Plant Explosion In Pecos County

PECOS COUNTY, Texas(CBS) — There has been a plant explosion in Coyanosa, Texas. It happened around 10 a.m. Friday (Nov. 23).

Reports are that two contract workers were hurt. One was airlifted to Lubbock. The other was taken to the Ward County Hospital in a private vehicle. No word yet on how badly they were hurt.

Jessie Dominguez, Emergency Manager and Coordinator for Pecos County, says a 24-inch pipe exploded just outside the Waha Gas Plant there.

Dominguez said they’re allowing itself to burn out.

The Imperial Fire Department, Fort Stockton Fire Department and Pecos County EMS responded to the scene.

A statement from Energy Transfer:

“The area has been isolated and contained so the fire can safely burn itself out which is standard operating procedure. We will provide updates as information becomes available.”

Vicki Granado

Energy Transfer – VP Corporate Communications,