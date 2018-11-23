× Worst Season In Arkansas History Ends With Blowout Loss

COLUMBIA, MO (KFSM) – Chad Morris knew it would be an uphill climb to get Arkansas back to being competitive in the SEC but not even the first year coach could have imagined it would start out this badly.

For the first time in program history, Arkansas lost 10 games and the year ended with a 38-0 blowout loss at Missouri. This marks the first time since 1952 that the Razorbacks registered just two wins.

In the final two weeks of the season the Razorbacks were outscored 90-6 by Mississippi State and Missouri.

Missouri (8-4, 4-4) wasted little time taking control of the game as they went 75 yards on their opening drive and then benefited from two first half turnovers to build a four possession lead. Fayetteville native Akial Byers gave the Tigers a 21-0 lead as he recovered a Ty Storey fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.

Storey didn’t make it out of the first half as he was pulled following an interception and the lost fumble as the Razorbacks called upon Connor Noland. Arkansas then made several changes to the offensive line as they were overpowered by the Missouri front and allowed five sacks in the first three quarters.

Missouri quarterback Drew Lock continued to own Arkansas in the ‘Battle Line Rivalry’ as he rushed for two touchdowns and added two passing scores. Larry Rountree added 119 yards rushing for the Tigers.