× A Blast Of Cold Air Comes Sunday

Brrr! Get ready for a blustery, cold Sunday. A major cold front will me moving in for the second half of the weekend. Temperatures will drop all day long and some folks in Northwest Arkansas could see a snowflake or two.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures will drop all day Sunday as strong northwest winds take over.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS

RIVER VALLEY

Heavy snow is expected north of Arkansas closer to the center of lowest pressure in this winter system. We may squeeze our a sprinkle in the River Valley and a snowflake or two in NWA.

-Matt